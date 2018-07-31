Latest News:
West Virginia DOT secretary: High construction costs raise issues for Roads to Prosperity

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith speaks at a news conference about upcoming Interstate 64 construction Friday, April 6, at the east Hurricane rest stop.
(HD Media photo by Taylor Stuck)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation Secretary Tom Smith said Monday that runaway inflation in highway construction costs has the department concerned as West Virginia embarks on the $2.8 billion “Roads to Prosperity” initiative.

“Those are concerning numbers when you have things escalating that far,” Smith said of reports of an 8.8 percent inflation rate for construction costs.

Those costs might have been reflected last week when bids for the first big-ticket Roads to Prosperity project, reconstruction of 7 miles of Interstate 70 in Wheeling, including 22 bridges, came in more than $100 million over the original estimated project cost of $172.5 million.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/dot-secretary-high-construction-costs-raise-issues-for-roads-to/article_6af13741-0699-5d0e-860d-4d766498b2d7.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

