West Virginia DMV commissioner grilled over missing and incomplete reports

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles was on the hot seat Friday over why her office has dragged its feet in submitting required reports on its implementation of automatic voter registration.

The House Government Organization Committee heard from Commissioner Pat Reed Friday morning after the committee subpoenaed Reed earlier this week. The division was required by statute to submit a report to the House Government Organization Committee Jan.1, 2018, with a complete list of all infrastructure it would need to implement automatic voter registration by the July 1, 2019, deadline.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel