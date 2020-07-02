West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces cancellation of 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia Wildlife Federation are cancelling the state’s 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration.

This year’s event was originally scheduled for Sept. 19-20. Registered vendors will be contacted and issued a refund.

“We are extremely saddened to cancel this event, but we are prioritizing the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers,” said Kayla Donathan, the DNR’s event coordinator. “While we won’t be able to celebrate in person this year, like we’re used to, we want to encourage West Virginians to spend that weekend honoring our state’s outdoor heritage by participating in an outdoor activity or visiting a state park.”

West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days is the state’s largest hunting and fishing show. In addition to big buck and trophy fish displays and hundreds of hunting and fishing vendors, the event provides family friendly activities, such as the outdoor youth challenge. The next National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration is tentatively scheduled Sept. 18-19, 2021.