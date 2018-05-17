West Virginia DHHR to fund alternate opioid treatment program

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be funding local groups to help them develop an opioid abuse program that directs victims to community medical and health services, rather than routing them through the courts.

Announced Tuesday, the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities will be allotting $600,000 to qualified applicants to use to develop what’s called a “Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion” program that re-routes individuals who suffer from substance abuse or a mental disorder from the courts to community-based services. LEAD services allow public safety officials to work with behavioral health providers by diverting low-level drug offenders to treatment and support services, rather than jail and prosecution.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/dhhr-to-fund-alternate-opioid-treatment-program/

