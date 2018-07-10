West Virginia Department of Transportation discusses Roads to Prosperity project

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Linking a highway bridge going nowhere to an actual destination, repaving secondary roads and replacing some bridges are among the topics county officials discussed Monday with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Representatives of the state Department of Transportation spoke to officials from Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties at the Division of Highways District 10 Headquarters near Princeton. Gov. Jim Justice asked Secretary of Labor Tom Smith to meet with every county in the state to discuss the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program and share the process of how projects are chosen and how dollars are distributed, according to a WVDOT release. Deputy Secretary Jill Newman and State Highway Engineer Aaron Gillespie also attended the meeting.

Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner attended the meeting. One topic which came up was the Christine West Bridge near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Princeton Avenue near Bluefield. For years, getting the span, often called the Bridge to Nowhere, connected to the future King Coal Highway has been a goal of the county commission and the highway’s local supporters.

