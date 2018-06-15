West Virginia Democrats call out Justice; committee outlines probe into RISE WV
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following the ouster of Woody Thrasher as Commerce secretary, Democrats in the Legislature are calling out the governor while a flood recovery committee prepares for a review of how RISE West Virginia went off the rails.
House and Senate Democrats issued a statement Thursday afternoon, airing a potpourri of grievances against the governor. Some related to RISE, many did not. Among them are his delinquent tax history, his refusal to put his assets into a blind trust and his hiring of EQT board member Bray Cary as a senior adviser.
“Governor Justice’s administration has poorly handled flood recovery efforts, placed a gag order on all state agencies and strictly limited the amount of information shared with the public and the media,” said Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-democrats-call-out-justice-committee-outlines-probe-into-rise/article_600d1e34-5a5d-594d-96c5-3eea3ee9632b.html
