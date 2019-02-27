West Virginia Delegates prep amendments to Campus Carry Act

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would allow people with permits for concealed handguns to carry on college campuses has multiple amendments pending this morning.

House Bill 2519, creating the Campus Self Defense Act, was moved to third reading with the right to amend Tuesday in time for today’s Crossover Day deadline, when House and Senate bills have to be passed and sent to the other body.

The Campus Self Defense Act would allow a college student with a valid concealed weapon permit to carry a pistol or revolver on a public college campus, including buildings and facilities. State colleges and universities have policies that prohibit carrying weapons on campus.