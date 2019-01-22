Latest News:
West Virginia delegates pass bail bill, fix for medical marijuana program introduced

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

Del. John Shott, R-Mercer, explained the bail bill to members of the House of Delegates Monday morning.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo by Perry Bennett)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — The House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday morning that attempts to reduce the number of people temporarily held in jails for nonviolent misdemeanors.

House Bill 2190, which modifies the bail requirements that magistrate judges must follow, passed on a 91-4 vote. The bill now will head to the Senate for further debate and consideration.

“Keep in mind that the average person in regional jail, according to testimony our committee heard, is six days,” said Del. John Shott, R-Mercer. “Think what that might do to your ability to retain a job if you are detained in a regional jail for six days.”

