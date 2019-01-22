West Virginia delegates pass bail bill, fix for medical marijuana program introduced

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday morning that attempts to reduce the number of people temporarily held in jails for nonviolent misdemeanors.

House Bill 2190, which modifies the bail requirements that magistrate judges must follow, passed on a 91-4 vote. The bill now will head to the Senate for further debate and consideration.

“Keep in mind that the average person in regional jail, according to testimony our committee heard, is six days,” said Del. John Shott, R-Mercer. “Think what that might do to your ability to retain a job if you are detained in a regional jail for six days.”

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media