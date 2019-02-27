West Virginia delegates amend ‘Tim Tebow,’ medical marijuana bills

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegates on Tuesday approved amendments to a bill meant to fix the state’s medical marijuana program and to a bill meant to allow homeschooled children to participate in extracurricular activities at public schools.

House Bill 3127, commonly known as the “Tim Tebow Bill,” has been moving through the House of Delegates after a delegate successfully removed its committee assignments and allowed it to come directly to the floor.

The bill would require county boards of education to allow homeschooled children to participate in schools’ extracurricular activities. Similar bills have been proposed in recent years, but none have been signed into law.

