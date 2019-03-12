West Virginia delegates allocate $1.1 million for MARC commuter train service

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia state legislature has approved $1.1 million to fund the MARC commuter train service in Berkeley and Jefferson counties for the 2019-2020 year.

The MARC train, which connects the Eastern Panhandle to the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, has faced funding issues and declining ridership in recent years.

The Metro Transit Authority ran the Brunswick Line into Berkeley and Jefferson counties from 2013-2017 without any financial contribution from West Virginia.

