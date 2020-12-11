West Virginia Delegate Jason Barrett switches to Republican party

Release from West Virginia House of Delegates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and members of his leadership team today issued the following statements in response to the announcement by Delegate Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, that he was changing his party registration to Republican.

Jason Barrett

“We’re thrilled to welcome Delegate Barrett to the Republican Party and House GOP caucus,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “Jason and I have always enjoyed a good working relationship, despite our different political affiliations, and I know we’ll be able to accomplish even more together now. As a small business owner, Jason knows how to meet a payroll and expand a business in this state, and that perspective will be invaluable as we continue to work to advance legislation that will make West Virginia the most attractive place for job creators, entrepreneurs and innovators.”

“Delegate Barrett was always a pleasure to work with when he sat across the aisle, so with him now joining our caucus I know we’ll be able to continue to working together to make West Virginia a better place,” said House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor.

“We’re excited to welcome Delegate Barrett to the Republican Party,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley. “Jason has always demonstrated that his first priority is the people of his district and how he can best serve them. Because of that, we’ve been able to work together over the years on our common goals of making the Eastern Panhandle – and all of West Virginia – the best place to live, work and raise a family. Now that he’s formally joining our caucus, we’ll be able to work even more closely together to accomplish those goals and do great things for the people of our region.”