West Virginia Delegate accused of injuring House staffer apologizes

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, apologizes to members of the House of Delegates Saturday morning.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo by Perry Bennett)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — A member of the House of Delegates accused of injuring a doorkeeper took time Saturday to apologize for his actions.

House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, addressed the house during a Saturday morning floor session one week before the 60-day legislative session wraps up.

“I know there are a lot of you who feel less of me today than you did yesterday,” Caputo said. “I can certainly understand that. I will do my best to rebuild your trust and your confidence in me, because that’s who Mike Caputo is.”

