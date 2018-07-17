West Virginia couple scores $2 million Powerball ticket
By JOE SEVERINO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Robert and Mary Thomas are West Virginia’s newest millionaires after receiving a $2 million check from the West Virginia Lottery on Monday.
The Charleston couple will soon cash in on the Powerball ticket Robert Thomas bought at the Fas Chek on Campbells Creek Drive last week. The ticket was one of only three winners in the country for that drawing, and he was the only one to pay the extra $1 that doubled his winnings from $1 million to $2 million.
The Thomases, who’ve been married for 48 years, are no strangers to winning either. The couple was one of 25 West Virginians to win a cruise to the Bahamas through the West Virginia Lottery earlier this year.
