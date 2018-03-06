West Virginia constitutional amendment on abortion heads to November ballot

By ERIN BECK

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The “No Constitutional Right to Abortion Amendment” will appear on the November general election ballot in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia House of Delegates, with more than the two-thirds majority needed, decided Monday to ask voters whether the following sentence should be added to the state constitution: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

The Senate had already voted in favor of the resolution. It passed the House 73-25, with the following Democrats voting with Republicans in favor: Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha; Kenneth Hicks, D-Wayne; Shirley Love, D-Fayette; Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell; Dana Lynch, D-Webster; Ricky Moore, D-Raleigh; Ralph Rodighiero, D-Logan; Robert Thompson, D-Wayne.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/constitutional-amendment-on-abortion-heads-to-november-ballot/article_38f99501-d083-5834-964b-58539734138a.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail