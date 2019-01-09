West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy issues statement on State of State speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Executive Director Ted issues the following statement following Governor Jim Justice’s 2019 State of the State address:

“The governor is proposing some positive upfront investments in schools and other projects while doing little to strengthen working families or addressing our state’s growing number of people in poverty. Instead of another round of large ineffective tax cuts that mostly benefit wealthy out-of-state corporations, we need to boost pay by raising the state hourly minimum wage along with enacting paid sick and family leave, and bottom-up tax cuts like a West Virginia Earned Income Tax Credit to help families struggling to make ends meet.”