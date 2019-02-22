West Virginia campus carry bill hits speed bump on fast track to passage
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In what is likely to be a speed bump on the fast track to passage, legislation to require public West Virginia colleges and universities to allow people with concealed carry permits to be armed on campus was taken up and advanced by the House Finance Committee Thursday evening.
Delegates earlier Thursday voted by voice to send House Bill 2519, with an estimated $11.6 million cost in its first full year of implementation, to the committee for further review.
It had been slated to be on first reading on the House floor, following a 51-47 vote Wednesday evening to waive the Finance Committee reference.
