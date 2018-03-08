West Virginia budget analysis: Senate cuts to Medicaid made up elsewhere
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Legislature continues work on the 2018-19 West Virginia budget, comments Tuesday have raised speculation on whether the spending plan includes cuts to Medicaid, the state-managed health care program for the poor, disabled and elderly.
In announcing a conference committee agreement on 5 percent pay raises for teachers, school service personnel and other state employees, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the raises would be funded through cutting other spending.
“We’re going to see a $20 million reduction in spending in West Virginia state government,” he said Tuesday. “It’s going to be coming out of General Services and Medicaid.”
That comment prompted backlash that funding the pay raise through spending cuts could be an attempt to turn public opinion against teachers and public employees.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-budget-analysis-senate-cuts-to-medicaid-made-up-elsewhere/article_57e1c1f1-09f1-554e-a503-432a0acf4e84.html
