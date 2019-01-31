West Virginia BOE votes to oppose certain points of omnibus education bill

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) met in emergency session Wednesday to take a stance on the Senate Education Reform Bill, opposing many points within the bill, including charter schools, educations savings accounts and payroll protection.

“Given the events that have transpired on Senate Bill 451 to date and because of the unprecedented, rapid pace and process this bill is following, I felt it was imperative the State Board of Education weigh in on this matter,” said WVBE President David Perry. “Today’s meeting allowed the constitutional entity charged with overseeing the public education system in this state weigh in on the significant and substantial changes being proposed to West Virginia’s education system.”

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine agreed with Perry, and said education leaders in West Virginia haven’t had the opportunity to give input into bill, and it’s necessary to have frank discussions and debates with individuals inside the state.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald