West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education congratulate state’s 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Sherman, Jayenne and Ritchie elementary schools recognized

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) congratulate West Virginia’s 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools. Three schools earned the esteemed honor based on overall satisfactory academic performance or progress toward closing achievement gaps.

The honorees are:

Sherman Elementary School Boone County Jayenne Elementary School Marion County Ritchie Elementary School Ohio County



“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said Secretary Cardona. “The leaders, educators and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”



“These schools embody exemplary academics, student achievement, educator development and effective instruction. I am thankful for the educators, staff, families and students that committed themselves to this level of excellence,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “We are fortunate these schools and communities are representing the Mountain State on a national stage.”

National Blue Ribbon School leaders set high standards for academic excellence by demonstrating innovative school practice, effective teaching and learning, and meeting the needs of students at various levels.

Based on collective student scores, the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools

in one of two categories:



Exemplary High-Performing Schools : These schools are among the highest-performing schools in the state, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

: These schools are among the highest-performing schools in the state, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools: These schools are among the highest-performing schools in the state in closing achievement gaps between a subgroup and the overall student population of a school.

Sherman Elementary, Jayenne Elementary and Ritchie Elementary are classified as Exemplary High-Performing Schools, and this is the first National Blue Ribbon honor for the schools.

This year marks the 40th cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools with approximately 10,000 awards earned throughout the program’s history. In West Virginia, 99 awards have been bestowed during this time.

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon School Award, visit NationalBlueRibbonSchools.ed.gov.

For media inquiries, contact Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or [email protected].

