West Virginia Auditor McCuskey to seek reelection

By Jake Zukerman, The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said he’s running for re-election in 2020.

McCuskey, who ascended to statewide office after serving as a GOP state lawmaker, said he plans to run for his second and final term as auditor.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey

“When I took office, I found that the department was in need of a top-to-bottom reform to make certain every state dollar was spent not only honestly, but wisely,” he said in a new release. “It’s not enough to meet expectations. As public servants, it’s our duty to raise them and that’s my plan for the next four years.”

During his first term, McCuskey spearheaded development of the www.wvcheck book.gov site, which lets anyone track the state’s revenue and spending, or look up the individual salaries of state employees.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/state-auditor-mccuskey-to-seek-reelection/article_626409e5-770b-58b1-b1f9-5b0337c9ea61.html