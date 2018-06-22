By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to protect their identity and finances while making summer travel arrangements.

Morrisey says scammers know summer is a popular time for travel, and will take advantage of consumers who fail to take adequate precautions.

“It’s very important for consumers to make sure they are dealing with legitimate people or agencies when making their travel arrangements,” Morrisey said. “They also must ask adequate questions and read the fine print because the last thing anyone wants is to have their rest and relaxation interrupted by the unexpected.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/west-virginia-attorney-general-offers-travel-tips-for-consumers/article_5dd26d19-5bb9-5ffa-b773-f52e88bebb0c.html

See more from The Register-Herald