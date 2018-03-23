West Virginia Attorney General launches elder abuse unit

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office launched an elder abuse litigation and prevention unit to link abuse victims to state services.

Morrisey outlined the unit’s services to senior health care professionals at a press conference held at Panhandle Home Health Care, Inc. in Martinsburg Thursday.

“The unit is to operate as a point of entry to get other state agencies involved,” Morrisey said.