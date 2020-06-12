West Virginia Association of Counties shares results of county courthouse races from primary elections in all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Association of Counties has shared its unofficial results from county races in all 55 counties in the Tuesday’s Primary Election.

“The WV Press Association appreciates the West Virginia Association of Counties and Executive Director Jonathan Adler and his staff providing this quick and easy review of all the courthouse races in West Virginia,” said Don Smith.

“This data, along with informational website hosted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office gives residents a chance to monitor the election on a statewide basis,” Smith said. “We appreciate the work of Secretary of State Mac Warner and his staff.”

To see the West Virginia Association of Counties results for each county, click this link: https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/RESULTS-WV-Primary-Election-2020-County-Officials-WIDE-View.pdf

Click image to view a PDF of the West Virginia Association of Counties results.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia Secretary of State shared its Election Night Reporting System and the unofficial results from all state races in the Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The website provides totals for all 55 counties with all 1,708 precincts reporting.

See all results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/WV/103231/web.247524/#/summary