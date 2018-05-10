West Virginia and Cabell voter turnout increases for midterm election
By JOSEPHINE MENDEZ
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Voter turnout in West Virginia increased by more than 5 percent during the 2018 primary election compared to the last midterm primary election, which took place in 2014.
Statewide 315,782 votes were cast, according to preliminary election results, compared to 245,055 votes in the 2014 primary election.
In Cabell County alone, 4,618 more people voted in 2018 than in 2014, increasing the county’s voter percentage from 17.7 percent to 26.22 percent, according to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/wv-and-cabell-voter-turnout-increases-for-midterm-election/article_3eaa3ee3-f020-5147-a091-0a6a871c797f.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch