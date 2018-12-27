West Virginia agriculture commissioner Leonhardt unveils legislative wish list for 2019

Staff reports

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kent Leonhardt is entering his third year as West Virginia’s agriculture commissioner, and he recently unveiled his legislative wish list for 2019.

Leonhardt hopes that lawmakers will again support two bills they passed in 2018 that were ultimately vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice.

“This will be our third legislative session, and I believe the most prepared we have been to make significant policy changes. We know agriculture can be an economic driver for the state, but some of the department’s code hasn’t been updated since the 1920s,” Leonhardt said. “All of our priorities seek to modernize rules and regulations or provide more tools to our agribusinesses.”

