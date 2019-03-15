Latest News:
West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner shows kids where food comes from

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Kent Leonhardt, left, hands Spencer Garrett a check for $1,000, which he won in the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

MONONGAH, W.Va.  – Elementary school students may not think about the foods that make up their meals, or where it comes from.

However, students at Monongah Elementary got a lesson Thursday as West Virginia’s top agriculture official spoke at the school on National Agriculture Day.

“If you take a look at our state flag, there is a farmer on there,” said Kent Leonhardt, Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. “That flag was formed when 90 percent of the state was farming, and now we’re down to under four percent of the citizens of West Virginia actually live or grow up on a farm.

