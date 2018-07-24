By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration has released new findings for its state energy profiles and in 2016, West Virginia produced the fifth-highest amount of energy in the United States by producing 3,785 trillion Btu of total energy.

That amount included 79,757,000 short tons of coal, second in the nation, and 1.375 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, eighth in the nation.

The production was nearly matched by consumption, with West Virginia consuming 419 million Btu per capita in 2016, 10th in the nation, with total energy expenditures per capita reaching $3,910, or 12th in the nation.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/west-virginia-above-average-in-producing-and-consuming-energy/article_9ce5945f-2976-5c35-beb9-016f6c2a6620.html

