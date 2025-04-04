West Virginia Senate committee advances government restructuring bills

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — The members of the West Virginia Senate Government Organization Committee quickly approved three bills Thursday morning related to Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s efforts to reorganize state government.

The committee sent House Bill 2008, House Bill 2009 and House Bill 2013 to the full Senate with a recommendation for passage.

HB 2008 would make the Department of Economic Development the Division of Economic Development, a division within the West Virginia Commerce Department.

HB 2009 would close the Department of Arts, Culture and History and make its current sections part of the Department of Tourism.

Sen. Brian Helton, R-Fayette, expressed support for West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.

