Wayne County, W.Va. , Commission to consider ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ resolution

By LUKE CREASY, HD Media

WAYNE — Wayne County could be the next domino to fall in the sweeping trend of counties and municipalities declaring themselves to be “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

Commissioners in Wayne received a proposed resolution from Jedadi Combs, a Kenova resident, at their meeting Monday. If adopted, Wayne would become the eighth sanctuary county in West Virginia, joining Wirt, Putnam, Fayette, Logan and Cabell counties, among others.

“I called (the courthouse) and asked if anyone had brought a resolution here yet, and the answer was no. I’m of the opinion that if you don’t get up and do it yourself, it might never get done,” Combs said.

Cabell County adopted a similar resolution modeled after one approved Jan. 15 in Putnam County. Commissioners in Nicholas and Preston counties passed a version of the resolution last week. On Jan. 17, Fort Gay, West Virginia, became the first town in the state to adopt the designation during a special meeting. …

