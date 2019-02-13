Watered-down education bill heads to WV House floor

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was just before midnight Monday when House Democrats learned they couldn’t amend an amendment to an amendment.

It was just after midnight when enough Republicans joined Democrats to narrowly defeat a revived version of an omnibus bill that contained provisions enabling education savings accounts and up to six charter schools in the state.

It was early Tuesday morning when Republicans on the House Finance Committee receded from their position and voted with Democrats to send a watered-down version of the bill to the House floor that nixes ESAs and lowers the cap on charter schools to two.

