Water quality standards bill up for a vote today in WV House of Delegates
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A controversial bill that addresses the amount of carcinogens and pollutants in West Virginia’s water will likely be up for a vote on the floor of the House of Delegates Tuesday, where it will likely pass.
The rules bundle (Senate Bill 163) came from the Department of Environmental Protection and originally reflected the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 recommendations on 60 pollutants. Legislators have since stripped the bill of those updates, reverting them back to 1980s-era recommendations.
Delegates in the House Energy and Judiciary committees proposed a similar amendment to include the 60 updates. Monday, a group of 10 delegates introduced the amendment again.
