Walters resigns from West Virginia House; prosecutor says deal made
By jAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amid accusations that he filed a false lien against a property in Wayne County, West Virginia House of Delegates member Ron Walters resigned from office Wednesday and agreed to never seek public office again, according to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller.
Walters, a Republican, leaves the House after more than two decades of service in the Legislature and with three days left in the 2018 regular legislative session.
Walters said he was resigning “for personal reasons only.” House Communications Director Jared Hunt confirmed Walters’ resignation, and he said the resignation was effective at midnight Wednesday.
