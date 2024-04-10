Walls named president of WVFA

By Zach Highlander, Coal Valley News

MORRISVALE, W.Va. — Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Randy Walls was named President of the West Virginia State Fire Association.

Walls, who is retired from the Logan County Airport, was voted to the seat in late March, according to officials.

He is one of the founding members of the Morrisvale Fire Department, which opened their doors in 1981. He has worked his way up from firefighter to Assistant Fire Chief and his current responsibilities include the day-to-day operations.

Walls’ responsibilities as president is to run the organization and to ensure it functions efficiently.

“We represent all the volunteer firefighters in the state of West Virginia,’’ Chief Walls said. “We work with the legislature and all the fire departments to try and get funding and stay in contact with Fire Marshal’s office.”

