W.Va. Tourism Office releases final fall foliage Report

Travelers encouraged to plan trips to see West Virginia’s beautiful fall color

CHARLESTON, WV (Nov. 6, 2019) — West Virginia’s beautiful fall foliage season is coming to a spectacular end. While the reds, oranges and yellows that have painted the Mountain State the past few weeks are starting to fade, there’s still time to see color in the southern part of the state.

To help leaf peepers and tourists visiting West Virginia plan their country road trips and enjoy the last week of the season, the West Virginia Tourism Office released its fifth fall foliage report of the 2019 season today, highlighting Interstate 64. This series of foliage reports, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, helps travelers plan fall adventures based on peak foliage times around the state.

“West Virginia is known for our famous country roads, and there is no better time to set out and explore than during the fall season,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “While fall color may be fading in parts of the state, there’s still time to see beautiful foliage across areas of lower elevation.”

Fall Foliage Update

Foliage is past peak in all but the state’s lower elevations, which means travelers must act fast to see color before leaves fall. Southern counties along the Interstate 64/77 corridor offer the best viewing this weekend. The Eastern Panhandle should also have areas of color remaining.

Featured Country Road: Interstate 64 from Beckley to Sandstone Falls



Colors in West Virginia’s southern counties are peaking, which means this weekend is a perfect time for a road trip down one of West Virginia’s most traveled roads, Interstate 64 from Beckley to Sandstone Falls.

Before you hit the road, stop at the Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia for breakfast and to check out shops full of local craft goods. The drive is only 20 miles, but you’ll want to take your time and enjoy watching reds, yellows and oranges passing by and inspiring your sense of adventure. Once you arrive at Sandstone Falls, the largest waterfall on the New River, you can stop at the visitor’s center off exit 139, explore the area or continue driving along State Route 20 for beautiful riverside views.

Make a weekend of your country road trip by continuing down State Route 20 and spending the night at Pipestem Resort State Park. From there, you can explore several nearby state parks, including Bluestone and Camp Creek. Or explore the outdoor adventures offered by several of the area’s outfitters. Looking to experience local flavors and boutique shopping? Extend your road trip to the nearby charming small town of Lewisburg.

As you enjoy your country road trip this weekend, post, share and tag your favorite fall photos and road trip memories with the #AlmostHeaven hashtag. For weekly fall foliage updates and travel inspiration, visit www.WVtourism.com/fa