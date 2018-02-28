W.Va. teachers returning to class Thursday

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBUR, W.Va. — Striking teachers in West Virginia are to return to the classroom on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday in announcing he is offering teachers and school service personnel a revised 5 percent pay raise in the first year to end their statewide walkout.

For the most part the presidents of the two Wood County teachers unions see the proposals from Justice as a good step forward. Justice made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday after emerging from a meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties. Teachers walked off the job last Thursday, their first statewide strike since 1990.

