W.Va. teacher strike to continue; WV Senate, House at odds over pay raise bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Education union leaders said Saturday the statewide teacher and school service personnel work stoppage will continue indefinitely, after the state Senate and House of Delegates couldn’t agree how large of a pay raise to give teachers and school workers.

On Saturday evening, the Senate Finance Committee took up a pay raise bill passed by the House, and reduced the pay increase for teachers, school service workers and State Police troopers from 5 percent to 4 percent.

But the Senate then, mistakenly, passed the House version of the bill with the 5 percent raise, rather than the 4 percent version. After Senate leaders announced the mistake, senators walked back their passage vote and certain procedural votes, and passed the bill with a 4 percent raise after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

House members wouldn’t agree to that change, and both sides appointed three members to a conference committee, which will try to hash out the differences on the bill. …

