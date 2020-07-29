W.VA. State Treasurer unveils new unclaimed property website

New, mobile-friendly features enhance user experience

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue has unveiled an enhanced unclaimed property management system and website designed to give West Virginians a simple, safe and more up-to-date search and claim experience.

https://wv.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/

“Technology is ever-evolving. I’m proud that West Virginia remains at the forefront when it comes to unclaimed property,” Perdue said. “This new system makes an already simple process even easier in West Virginia.”

John Perdue WV State Treasurer

Now, people searching for unclaimed property online can upload documents directly to the website and track a claim throughout the entire claim process. Other new features include mobile compatibility for smartphones and tablets, improved online reporting for unclaimed property holders, and stronger security protections for both holders and claimants.

“We want to make sure we offer services that are safe, transparent and user-friendly,” Perdue emphasized. “Especially now, as people deal with a global pandemic, it is more important than ever that our online services are state-of-the-art.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office remains closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain fully staffed and operational.

Unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual or entity has become separated. Examples include items from abandoned safe deposit boxes, uncashed stock dividends, dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits or life insurance proceeds. Unclaimed property does not include real estate.

By law, businesses and other entities are required to turn unclaimed assets over to the State Treasurer.

West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property program currently holds approximately 2.25 million accounts worth $308 million. During his time as State Treasurer, Perdue has returned more than $224 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners.

Earlier this year, Treasurer Perdue presented the largest individual unclaimed property check in state history. The individual was reunited with $1.7 million in unclaimed assets that included liquidated stocks and dividends from a trust set up by his parents. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.

There is never a charge to search for or claim property. People should visit www.wvtreasury.com to conduct a free unclaimed property search. You may also link directly to the new website at https://wv.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/.