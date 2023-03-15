W.Va. State Treasurer Moore announces Unclaimed Property Division returns top $2.4 in February, continuing record pace

$16.6 million returned so far this fiscal year

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore this week announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $2.4 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of February – continuing the record pace of returns this fiscal year.

The Office processed $2,430,607 worth of payments during February – third month in a row to see historic top-10 returns.

“This is the people’s money that for one reason or another has been lost or forgotten, and we’re proud to be returning it to them at the fasted pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “We continue to encourage everyone to visit our website – www.wvtreasury.com – to see if we’re holding any money for you.”

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore

The State Treasurer’s Office has been returning money at a record pace since the start of the fiscal year last July 1. With February’s totals included, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned nearly $16.6 million so far this fiscal year – already approaching the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said his Office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com today to search and see if they have funds to claim.

What is Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. (While the title includes the word “property,” it does not however include real estate.)

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities. The Treasurer seeks to reunite the unclaimed property, including uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, with its owner.

Nationwide, nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every 10 – are estimated to have unclaimed property available for them to claim.

How Can I Find Unclaimed Property in My Name?

West Virginians searching for lost financial assets can go to www.wvtreasury.com, then click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button to the right of the page under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?” In addition to finding property, the www.wvtreasury.com website will also help you track a claim.

A demonstration of how to use the Unclaimed Property search site is available on the Treasury’s YouTube page, at: https://youtu.be/K09yQ7YNKlE.

To search for lost financial assets outside West Virginia, visit www.MissingMoney.com.