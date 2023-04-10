W.Va. State Senator Ryan Weld launches bid for Attorney General

WHEELING, W.Va. – Today, at Independence Hall in Wheeling, State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld (R-Brooke) announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General. The announcement comes after current Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, recently announced his candidacy for Governor.

“Over the next 12 months, my team and I are going to make it clear that my experiences as an officer in the Air Force, as a prosecuting attorney, and as a legislative leader all make me the most qualified candidate to be this state’s next Attorney General. We are running a campaign that is focused on getting the government out of people’s everyday lives, fighting the drug epidemic ravaging our communities, and protecting our citizens from fraud and abuse. We are putting the freedoms of West Virginians first in this campaign,” Weld said.

Weld’s platform for Attorney General will be based around three principles. First, he will continue to use the power of the office to fight back against federal overreach and excessive regulations. Second, he will hold accountable those responsible for the opioid and drug crisis that has ravaged our communities and devastated countless families across this state. And finally, he will protect West Virginia’s consumers from fraud and safeguard our seniors from abuse and neglect.

Weld’s commitment to public service began in 2005 when he commissioned into the Air Force Reserve. After spending several years on active duty with the U.S. Intelligence Community and a deployment to Afghanistan, he made the decision to come back home to West Virginia.

“When I came home in 2011, I realized that most of the folks I grew up with had been forced to leave in order to find opportunities for themselves and their families. I knew then that I had to do everything I could to turn West Virginia into a place with opportunities for both those who stayed, and those who wanted to come back. That is what motivates me as an elected official,” Weld said.

Noting recent accomplishments and momentum in the state, Weld said he plans to fight for West Virginia’s continued growth so more West Virginians can continue to call this state home.

“We are growing into a place that is full of new opportunities and growing optimism – and we need an attorney general who understands this change and is ready to fight for this new West Virginia,’ he said. “I firmly believe that my experience has uniquely prepared me to lead the office that will help protect the future that is now within West Virginia’s reach.”

He also recognized the important progress made by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who has served in the role for the past eleven years.

“D.C. is clearly out of touch with the needs and worries of everyday West Virginians. I vow to continue the tremendous work started by Patrick Morrisey against Washington’s overreach and ensure that the progress we have made in the past few years isn’t stopped by bureaucrats and politicians who have never been here,” Weld said.

About Ryan Weld:

State Sen. Ryan Weld is an accomplished leader with an impressive track record of service to his state and country.

As the Majority Whip in the West Virginia State Senate, he skillfully manages legislative priorities and effectively advances the state’s interests. In addition, Ryan’s extensive experience as chairman of the Military Committee and vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee reflects his exceptional ability to handle complex policy issues.

Ryan has served in the West Virginia Legislature since 2014, but Ryan’s commitment to public service began in 2005, when he commissioned into the Air Force Reserve, where he spent several years serving on active duty in the U.S. Intelligence Community.

In 2010 and 2011, he served as the Staff Intelligence Officer to the Provincial Reconstruction Team in the Zabul Province of southeastern Afghanistan. Prior to his time overseas, he served as the Executive Officer to the Director of Congressional Affairs of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Ryan began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor at the Brooke County Prosecutor’s Office. He currently practices law with the firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle in their Wheeling office. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State University in 2003, and his law degree from Duquesne University in 2015.



Weld Bio:



Weld is a 1998 graduate of Brooke High School and a 2003 graduate of Fairmont State University. He commissioned into the Air Force Reserve in 2005, and spent several years serving on active duty in the U.S. Intelligence Community in Washington, D.C. Throughout 2010 and 2011, he served as the Staff Intelligence Officer to a joint Army-Air Force team in the Zabul Province of southeastern Afghanistan.

Following his deployment, Weld returned home to Wellsburg where he met his wife, Alex. They married in 2015 and continue to live in Wellsburg with their three dogs.

Weld obtained his law degree from the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University in 2015. Weld was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014 to represent the 2nd House District. In 2016, he was elected to the State Senate representing the 1st Senatorial District, and was reelected in 2020. In the Senate, Weld serves as the Majority Whip, chairman of the Military Committee, vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and member of several other Senate committees.