W.Va. State Senator Charles Trump announces plan to file for Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the West Virginia Senate, has announced that he intends to be a candidate in 2024 for the open seat on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

“Like many others, I was surprised by the announcement by Justice John Hutchison that he will not be seeking re-election in 2024,” Trump said. “I was not contemplating a candidacy against Justice Hutchison, but his decision not to run next year has caused many to encourage me to consider running for the open seat, and I intend to do so.”

Trump has been a practicing attorney in West Virginia for 38 years. He served one term as Prosecuting Attorney for Morgan County (1989-1992), after which he was elected to the WV House of Delegates, where he served for fourteen years (1993-2006), including four years as the Minority Whip followed by eight years as the Minority Leader. In 2014, Trump was elected to the West Virginia Senate, where he has served as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the last nine sessions.

“I love this State and its people. The law has been the focus of my entire professional life, and I think I could make a contribution to the important work of the Supreme Court of Appeals,” Trump said.