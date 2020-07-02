W.Va. State Senator Bob Plymale elected treasurer for Southern Regional Education Board

Release from the W.Va. Senate:

HUNTINGTON—West Virginia State Senator Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, has been elected to a fourth term as Treasurer of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), a multi-state compact that works to develop and share best practices and education policies.

Sen. Robert Plymale

The Board includes the governor and four gubernatorial appointees from each member state, including at least one state legislator and one educator. Senator Plymale has served on the board for seventeen years, since 2003.

“I am honored that the board has recognized my commitment to improving education not only in West Virginia, but around our region,” said Plymale. “I am proud to represent West Virginia in regional decision-making arenas.”

Plymale, who chaired the Senate Education Committee for twelve years, brings a wealth of experience in national education policy to SREB. He has also served on the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL)’s Blue Ribbon Commissions on Higher Education Finance and Higher Education, the NCSL National Task Force on “No Child Left Behind,” served as Co-Chair for the NCSL Federal Education Policy Task Force, and was an Early Learning Fellow for the same organization.

SREB conducts research, publishes reports, and performs data analysis for all member states to help develop consensus and work together on regional issues. They have been instrumental in helping to implement many policies West Virginia has adopted, such as the Academic Common Market, which allows students in participating states to receive in-state tuition at out-of-state schools if their major is not offered in their home state. “The SREB has been of such help to West Virginia,” said Plymale, “and a huge return on our investment. For every dollar we put in, we get thirteen dollars in return.”

In addition to Plymale’s position, Governor John Carney of Delaware was elected the new SREB Chair and Glenn Johnson, the Chancellor for Higher Education in Oklahoma, was elected Vice Chair. ###