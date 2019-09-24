W.Va. State Sen. Greg Boso announces resignation

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a floor speech that was sometimes emotional, Sen. Greg Boso, R-Nicholas, announced his resignation from the West Virginia Senate Monday as he takes a new job.

Senator Greg Boso

According to the letter of resignation read by Senate Clerk Lee Cassis Monday morning, Boso is taking a job with an Alabama-based forensic engineering company that will require him to frequently travel.

Boso said the new job will make it difficult to serve his constituents in the 11th Disrict of Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton and part of Grant counties. The resignation is effective Thursday. …

