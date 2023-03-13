W.Va. state programs, agencies working together to create non-traditional employment pathways for women

Buzz Meats offers stable, high paying, and consistent employment, with brand recognition throughout the greater Kanawha Valley. In 2022, of the estimated 146,000 butchers and meat processing workers in the United States, approximately 25% were women. WVWW is currently researching how best to prepare women for this occupation, and Buzz Meats has agreed to interview WVWW Step Up graduates for full-time employment following successful completion of the program.



“Women and girls are often encouraged to explore careers in traditional roles, such as caregiving or service industry positions,” said WVWW Executive Director Carol Phillips. “By providing creative education paths that provide the skills necessary to obtain high paying careers and a support system for those early in their career, our programs can move women from unemployment or underemployment to a living wage in a short period of time. With partners like DHHR and their SNAP E&T Program, we can support women in their pursuit of these high paying careers and economic independence.”



The WVWW Step Up class cohort will begin August 2023 at the Charleston and Morgantown locations. Women can currently apply online for the Step Up for Women Construction class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-construction and the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-manufacturing.



“DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance is working every day to facilitate these relationships and promote these professional programs to help put SNAP clients into high demand, well-paying jobs,” added Commissioner Cole. ###