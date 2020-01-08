W.Va. State of the State set for 7 p.m. tonight

Media Advisory: Media seating for W.Va. State of the State address very limited, first-come basis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his fourth State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, today, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Governor Jim Justice

Media: A full transcript and copy of the speech will be posted after the address to the Governor’s website as well as this Dropbox folder.

Look for legislative photos at https://westvirginialegislature.zenfolio.com/f275598740

Media seating in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ chamber to cover the State of the State address is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are only six seats at the tables in the front of the Chamber. There’s additional seating in the Lobby of the Chamber if media would like to set up there as well, but if media wanting any of those seats, will need to claim them early.

How to follow the address:

On the Internet:

Live YouTube stream

Live Facebook stream

Governor Justice’s Twitter feed

On TV:

The address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. Find your station here

On Radio:

Audio from the address will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Radio. Find your station here

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will provide a live feed of the speech via satellite uplink.

Galaxy 16 Transponder 13 Channel B

Bandwidth: 9 Mhz

Modulation: QPSK

FEC: ¾

Symbol Rate: 7.5

Downlink: 3955.5 Horizontal