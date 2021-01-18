W.Va. State Auditor McCuskey to be sworn in Tuesday in Harrison County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Auditor John B. McCuskey will be sworn-in for a second term tomorrow, January 19, 2021, on the steps of the Harrison County Court House, 301 W. Main Street, in Clarksburg, WV at 11 a.m., with friends and family in attendance. The oath of office will be administered by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.

“As my second term begins, I will continue to serve the people of West Virginia to the very best of my ability. I will keep advocating strongly for a government that remains transparent and listens to the taxpayers. We will go forward together as part of the greatest nation on Earth, knowing our willingness and ability to respect our differences will make us even stronger,” McCuskey said.

Auditor McCuskey will be available for comment following the ceremony.