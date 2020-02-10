W.Va. Senator Maynard announces effort to find location for street drag racing event, local support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, has announced an effort to develop a street drag racing event in West Virginia with ALL OUT Live and TV production company Boss One Media Inc.

Sen. Mark Maynard

Sen. Maynard said the contact was made to take advantage of an opportunity based on legislation he and other Senators helped to become law in West Virginia: SB 686 in 2016

“This Production company organizes and promotes drag racing events on a national basis, and they see great potential for holding an event in West Virginia.” Maynard said.

Brian Bossone, CEO of Boss One media Inc said, “When I was approached by Senator Maynard on this idea, I immediately knew it had great potential. We are excited to announce that we have selected the three counties and cities of Wood County/Parkersburg, Kanawha County/Charleston and Cabell County/Huntington as the potential location for our event that can bring millions to the local economy.”

See the PDFs of the powerpoint slide presentation: https://wvpress.org/all-out-live-slides/

Senator Maynard, said he has already in in contact with potential locations.

“Wood County and the city of Huntington are already in discussion with us, we look forward to working with WV. If you live in these areas, contact your local government officials and let them know you would like to see this come to your area,” Maynard said.