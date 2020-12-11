W.Va. Senator-elect Mike Caputo issues statement on Mylan closure announcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Delegate and state Senator-elect Mike Caputo, a member of the West Virginia AFL-CIO executive board, has issued the following statement regarding the Mylan announcement this morning:

Mike Caputo

“The loss of these jobs is a devastating blow affecting more than 1,500 employees, their families and their communities. In the face of this massive pandemic, we need manufacturing facilities like Mylan more than ever in our region. As a Delegate and Senator-elect, I will do everything within my power – including working with our legislative delegation, the governor, our representatives in Congress, and the United Steelworkers, which represents Mylan employees — to convince company officials that closing this facility is the wrong choice. I will urge Senators Manchin and Capito to bring us together as a SWAT team to quickly address this. We’ve weathered four years of empty promises from the White House about jobs that have never come to West Virginia. It is my hope that Gov. JIm Justice can leverage his close personal relationship with President Trump to work on reversing the economic freefall our state has been experiencing at the hands of billion-dollar corporations and help us save these Mylan jobs. I also expect that Senator Manchin will be reaching out to President-elect Biden’s administration to provide assistance moving forward.“