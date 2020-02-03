W.Va. Senate’s Select Committee on Children and Families hears discussion on suicide, online privacy, foster care

By Crystal Good

For W.Va. Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When the West Virginia Senate’s Select Committee on Children and Families meet recently and heard discssion on the following issues: West Virginia’s high rate of suicide, concerns about the relationship between foster care families and state agencies, and online privacy and security for youth ages 13-18.

Senator Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, chair of the committee, welcomed members Senator Sue Cline, R-Wyoming; Senator Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, Senator John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas; Senator Roman Prezioso-D-Marion; Senator Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Senator Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone; and vice chair Senator Ryan Weld, R-Brooke. The Jan. 23 meeting was the first meeting of the committee.

Sen. Tom Takubo

Mary Catherine Tuckwiller, an attorney with the West Virginia Department of Education, spoke to the committee about the committee substitute for Senate Bill 230. She answered questions about the process the Department of Education uses to deliver suicide prevention training.

The bill recognizes that the State of West Virginia has one of the highest rates of suicide in the nation. It calls for the State Board of Education to provide training for suicide warning signs and resources to assist in suicide prevention for all professional educators, and service personnel having direct contact with students.

The committee approved the bill and sent it to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass with reference to the Education Committee.

In other action, Takubo said the committee would discuss SB 440 but without vote as the Committee needed more education. The bill seeks to provide online privacy protection for children ages 13-18.





Senator William Illenfield, D-Ohio, speaks on online privacy for youth, ages 13-18. Legislative photo – Will Price

Committee counsel offered explanation of the bill and then lead sponsor Senator William Illenfield, D-Ohio, spoke on behalf of his bill.



Illenfield talked of his interest and passion for data privacy and cybersecurity and said he had recently completed an information privacy security certificate program. He is actively and aggressively researching what other states are doing to protect their citizens and noted that his bill is based on an existing legislation from California.

He explained the federal legislation — Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) — imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to children under 13 but not for youth ages 13-18, who are vulnerable to online companies marketing products and services to minors when such products and services can only be purchased by a person 18 years of age or older.

Illenfield told the committee his bill is a beginning and that, “There is a lot more we can do for the children’s privacy rights.”

Senator Rucker applauded the bill and Senator Illenfields effort and offered her support.

The bill was referred to a subcommittee with the following members: Roberts, Hardesty and Rucker.

— Senator Hardesty spoke to the Committee on the foster care system. He offered his experience as a lobbyist, his position as Senator and citizen that “West Virginia has one consistent problem: Charleston (state government) does not hear what the (foster care) providers are saying.”

He likened the process to trying to build a house upside down.

“Not casting stones at the agency,” Hardesty said providers fear punishment when voicing their concerns. He hoped the committee would find the root of the problem by bringing the stakeholders to speak to the Committee. He cautioned that people are afraid to speak up and tell the truth.

Senator Cline echoed Hardesty’s concerns. She said that in her experience it takes time and trust for parents and provider agencies to share their concerns about the foster care system.

“People are afraid of being ostracized or tools taken away from them. Parents don’t know the consequences for speaking, so they don’t.” said Cline

She shared her concerns for those aging out of foster care and suggested a specific trade school or college, “They need a place.”

Senator Stollings agreed that foster care system is in crisis mode and that the committee has a heavy lift. He suggested the committee seek ways to invest in early childhood and warned that of the 7,500 children in foster care, 3,500 will at some time be incarcerated.

The meeting adjourned with supportive remarks for the committee’s purpose from Chairman Takubo.