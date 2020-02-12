W.Va. Senate’s Military Committee supports college and parking bills for military living in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate’s Military Committee on Tuesday voted to support two bills that will assist military personnel living in the state.

— HB 4412 provides tuition and fees for any member of the Army National Guard or Air National Guard attending any accredited community and technical college, college, university, or business, career-technical, vocational, trade, or aviation school, located in West Virginia during the period of his or her service in the National Guard.

— SB 704 allows disabled purple heart recipients to park free at municipal metered parking spaces.

It was a brief meeting for the Military Committee, chaired by Senator Ryan Weld, R- Brooke, with both bills passing unanimously.

Committee members include Vice-chair Senator Micheal J. Maroney, R- Marshall; and Senator Sue Cline, R- Wyoming; Senator Douglas E. Facemire, D- Braxton; Senator Bill Hamilton, R- Upsher; Senator Paul Hardesty D- Logan; Senator Richard Lindsay, D- Kanawha; Senator Randy Smith, R- Tucker; and Senator Dave Sypolt, R- Preston.