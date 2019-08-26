W.Va. Senate still not officially out of special session

By Eddie Trizzino | Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With the agenda for the session completed, the West Virginia House of Delegates adjourned its special session on July 23 after weeks of extra discussion on education.

Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-Marion

Despite its adjournment, the West Virginia Senate did not officially adjourn the session, meaning that its representatives could be called back at any time to close out.

“The House adjourned, they completed all their business and they’re done,” said Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, (D-Marion, 13). “Senate is legally still in session and I think one of the reasons we’re keeping it open we haven’t had confirmations yet with people being placed on boards or in state positions.” ….

